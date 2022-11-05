Newcastle set aside huge sum for box-office January signing

Newcastle have reportedly set aside a huge sum of money to make a box-office signing in the January transfer window.

After being taken over by Saudi billionaires, Newcastle have invested significantly in their playing squad. The likes of Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes were brought in to bolster Eddie Howe’s side, who currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League.

Under Howe, Newcastle have a real chance of competing for European places and with further investment, who knows where they could finish this season.

Now, according to Football Insider, Newcastle have set aside a huge sum of money in order to make a box-office signing in the January transfer window.

Howe is currently getting the best out of some players who were previously considered squad players during their time at Newcastle.

The likes of Miguel Almiron have been in sensational form this season and with added recruitment, they could be serious challengers for the Champions League.

Realistically, Newcastle do need a few additions in order to stay consistent in the top half of the league, and it will be interesting to see their transfer dealings in the next couple of windows.

