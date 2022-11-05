Premier League star is being investigated by the FA over gambling allegations

According to the Daily Mail, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is being investigated by the FA over allegations that he gambled on football.

The investigation, which has been ongoing for seven months, has not concluded, and the striker has not yet been charged with any offence.

The investigation is thought to be related to ‘alleged gambling activity’ while he was playing in the lower leagues prior to joining Brentford.

A source told The Sun:

“Ivan is aware of the investigation. He is concerned but is adamant that he has done nothing wrong.

“The FA is duty bound to act fully on allegations they receive. But is obviously a highly sensitive matter for the FA as it is also due to name him in the England World Cup squad.”

Despite there being no suggestion that the player has ever ‘gambled on his own team to lose’, there is a ‘worldwide ban on all football betting‘ for professional players under the FA rules.

The rules states:

“Players shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with a football match or competition.

“Or any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.”

Toney’s inclusion in the World Cup squad while under investigation raises questions about the FA’s handling of the situation.

If Toney is found to have broken the FA rules, his selection would be in conflict with the body’s ‘commitment to betting transparency’.

The strict rules regarding gambling were introduced following a string of betting controversies in 2014.

Over the years a number of professional footballers have been banned and punished by the FA on gambling charges. In 2017, Joey Barton was banned for 18 months for placing 1260 bets between 2006 – 2013.

Daniel Sturridge, a former Chelsea and Liverpool striker, was also charged in 2020. He was banned for four months and was fined £150k for collaborating with his brother to place a bet over his possible transfer from Liverpool.

The most recent gambling scandal occurred just last month, when former Reading defender Kynan Isaac was banned for ten years for intentionally receiving a yellow card in an FA Cup first-round match.