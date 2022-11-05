Premier League urged to cancel last round of fixtures before the World Cup

The Premier League have been urged to cancel the last round of fixtures before the World Cup to give players a break.

With the World Cup fast approaching, it seems like every single day a new player is being ruled out through injury. With players looking to impress their national team managers, they are giving it their all every single game, possibly pushing a little harder than they usually would.

The likes of Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, and Kyle Walker are all struggling with injuries at the moment, and talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has now urged the Premier League to cancel the last round of fixtures in order to limit these injuries and give the players a break before the World Cup commences.

“Cancel the last round of games in the Premier League, give them a bit of breathing space. The Premier League should do it, or the players should get involved,” said O’Hara.

Not only are there Premier League fixtures remaining until the World Cup, but Carabao Cup fixtures too, and there’s a good chance we could see more injuries over the next few weeks.

This all boils down to the World Cup being held in the middle of the season, which is of no benefit to anybody.