Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has had a difficult season so far and the Brazilian has not been able to hit the lofty standards he managed to set early on in his Anfield career.

The 29-year-old has been bypassed quite easily by the opposition in recent months and that has made Liverpool vulnerable defensively.

Fabinho has attracted a lot of criticism as a result of his performances and former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp has claimed that the player could be carrying an injury which has prevented him from performing at optimum level.

So far there haven’t been any indications from the manager or the player that he is nursing an injury. It remains to be seen whether Fabinho can return to his best soon.

Meanwhile, Redknapp has also claimed that Tottenham will look to target Fabinho when the Londoners take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Sky Sports pundit has implied that the Brazilian could be Liverpool’s weak link on Sunday.

“When I was watching Fabinho that was his role when he first came, but now he can’t get near anyone for whatever reason. Maybe it’s lots of games last year, maybe he’s carrying an injury, who knows what it is, but in that area, maybe that’s where Spurs can get some success,” Redknapp said on the Sky Sports podcast.

Spurs have done far better than Liverpool this season and they will certainly be the favourites to pick up all three points when the two sides meet on Sunday evening.

Liverpool have only one specialist defensive midfielder and his struggles have cost them dearly. It will be interesting to see if the Reds decide to dip into the January transfer window for cover in that area.

The Reds have been linked with the RB Leipzig defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer recently. The Austrian has done well in Germany and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.