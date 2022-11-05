Pundit labels Liverpool star “special” and suggests he should start for England at the World Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t been selected for England as much as many people would have expected.

The Liverpool defender has struggled this season compared to his usual form, but Southgate has rarely picked Alexander-Arnold regardless of how well he’s playing.

The England manager is often accused of having his favourites, but it’s more to do with selecting players he trusts and knows are able to perform for England.

We’ve seen the likes of Kieran Trippier may be selected over better players, but Southgate has trust in the Newcastle defender who has never let him down.

With the injury to Reece James, Stan Collymore has suggested that England should start Alexander-Arnold, in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside.

“I think Trent Alexander-Arnold should have got more game time for England. He’s a special footballer. The suggestion that teams would go into games and target Alexander-Arnold is absurd. He’s one of the best in the world in his position. Southgate likes stability, he rewards consistency and players that have done well for him. Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, for example. Mason Mount – although I think he could make way for maybe Phil Foden.

I would play Alexander-Arnold first game, I think it would be exciting. His ability to switch play and I don’t see the poor defensive ability that others see. He gives you so much more moving forward. He can put a cross in just inside the opposition half that Walker and Trippier can’t do. I’d throw Trent in. Everyone will think Trippier will start and I’d start Trent. We have lots of injuries but nearly every squad in the tournament is the same. I think it’s going to be a case of which nation limps over the line this tournament rather than which nation is the best in the world.”

It actually seems like a controversial opinion to suggest Alexander-Arnold should start for England, despite being one of the best players in his position. The Liverpool defender often has his defensive ability scrutinised, but whatever limits he has in his own half he more than makes up for with his offensive contribution.