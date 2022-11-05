Tottenham Hotspur have had an impressive season so far and they are third in the Premier League table.

Antonio Conte’s squad is packed with quality players but Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has now revealed who has been their best player this season.

Redknapp claims that Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been the standout performer for Spurs this season, ahead of the likes of Harry Kane.

The 25-year-old midfielder was signed from Juventus back in January 2022 and he has established himself as a key player for the club ever since. Bentancur has adapted to Conte’s playing style and the challenges of English football with ease.

The Sky Sports pundit has claimed that although Bentancur does not hog the limelight, he is an important player for the club who is often the unsung hero.

“I always think about the engine room. Bentancur for Spurs has been their unsung hero. Harry Kane gets all of the plaudits, but Bentancur has been the best player for me pound-for-pound. He does things in such a quiet way,” Redknapp said during Sky Sports podcast.

The 25-year-old has formed a quality partnership in the middle of the park with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tottenham have benefited from his composure on the ball and relentless work ethic without the ball.

Bentancur has been a complete midfielder for Spurs this season. Apart from chipping in defensively, he has done well to drive the team forward as a box-to-box midfielder as well. The 25-year-old has three goals across all competitions this season.

With his peak years ahead of him, there is no doubt that Bentancur can be an invaluable asset for the club going forward.