“The fixtures have been quite kind” – Merson says Arsenal should focus on top four and not league title

Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League and seem like the only club that will challenge Manchester City for the league title this season, but former Gunner, Paul Merson, believes Mikel Arteta’s side should focus on the top four.

Arteta has put together a team with a nice blend of youth and experienced players and their summer attentions have taken the team to the next level.

The Gunners are two points ahead of Man City in the Premier League table after 12 games and have shown thus far that they are capable of challenging for the title this season.

However, former Arsenal star and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson says although Arsenal have been impressive, the fixtures have been kind to them and they should focus on getting into the top four for now and see where that takes them with regards to the Premier League title.

Paul Merson speaks about Arsenal’s start to the season and title hopes

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, Merson said about Arsenal’s title hopes: “I think there is still a lot to do, I really do. There is a long way to go.

“I think the fixtures have been quite kind in a way, the way they’ve spread out. If you look at the fixtures there haven’t been back-to-back real hard games.

“When they played Liverpool they were struggling at the time, they played Tottenham at home but they’ve done what they have had to do.

“They shouldn’t lose sight of getting in the top four, don’t start thinking about the league title at the moment, just keep chipping away.”