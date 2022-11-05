(Video) Pundit hammers Spurs and blames ‘coward’ Conte for ‘dreadful’ UCL performance

Spurs’ mid-week first-half Champions League performance against Marseille was one of their worst ever.

That is the view of TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino, who has labelled the Lilywhites and manager Antonio Conte ‘cowards’.

Cascarino’s assessment will undoubtedly take some fans by surprise, especially considering the North Londoners went on to beat their French opponents 2-1 to top the competition’s Group D.

Sure, Spurs weren’t at their best during the game’s first 45 minutes, but they certainly made up for that in the game’s second half, but Cascarino doesn’t seem to care about that and thinks Conte has a lot to answer for.

“That’s the worst performance I’ve seen for Spurs in 45 minutes. It was dreadful. It shows you the fine margins of sport and football. They offered absolutely nothing. I’m saying this word now because it’s not a very nice word. I think it was a coward’s performance by the coach in the first half,” the 60-year-old said.

“You cannot sit off teams like they do. I don’t know you can be so cowardly in setting up a team. Conte got it wrong again. They’ve got players well capable of playing a brand of football that is going to help forwards and win games.”