Tottenham huge admirers of 27-yr-old wanted by five other PL clubs

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has been linked with a move away from the Italian club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January and Inter are hoping to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

Skriniar has developed into one of the most reliable defenders in Europe since joining the Italian club and losing him would come as a blow for Inter.

It remains to be seen whether Inter can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club, especially with several European clubs hovering around him.

As per 90min, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are all huge admirers of the Slovakian international.

It will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to come forward with an offer for him in January. Inter Milan might be more open to selling for a reasonable price if he refuses to extend his deal, rather than losing him for free in the summer.

Tottenham could definitely use a quality centre back to partner Cristian Romero. They have had to rely on Davinson Sánchez, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet this season and all three players have proven to be error-prone and inconsistent.

Skriniar would be a substantial upgrade on the three players and he could transform Antonio Conte’s defence alongside Romero.

The same applies to Manchester United as well, who could use an upgrade on Harry Maguire.