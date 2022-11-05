Tottenham star Eric Dier gets engaged to Alexis Sanchez’s ex just days after knocking him out of the UCL

Anna Modler, the ex-girlfriend of former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, has confirmed her engagement to Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier on social media.

Eric Dier has had quite an eventful week. He was involved in Tottenham’s crucial Champions League match against Marseille in midweek, helping his team come back from a goal down to win 2-1 and knock former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez’s team out of the competition.

And just a few days later, he proposed to the South African beauty, who happens to be Alexis Sanchez’s ex girlfriend.

The Sun confirmed in September that the pair are dating and that the model was spotted watching her partner in several Tottenham matches this season. She was also seen in the stands as Dier scored and helped his team to a 6-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

A friend of the couple told The Sun:

“Eric and Anna are blissfully happy. They have been seeing a lot of each other.

“Eric has told pals it has been a great few weeks – getting back into the England squad and landing a stunning girl who was previously on the arm of an Arsenal star.

“He can’t stop scoring on the pitch, and has netted a cracker off of it.

“Anna is smitten and has told friends Eric could be ‘the one’. They are getting serious, so watch this space.”

The model reportedly even joked that she is the reason for the London club’s strong start this season.

Anna showed off her engagement ring in her most recent Instagram post, in which she is seen standing next to Dier, and wrote, “I said ja.”

Fans were quick to point out the coincidence that Dier decided to pop the question the same week he knocked his fiancee’s ex-boyfriend out of the Champions League.

Eric Dier knocked Alexis Sanchez out of Europe and wifed his Ex in one week? pic.twitter.com/y8UE5wvtGK — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) November 5, 2022