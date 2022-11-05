Premier League side Aston Villa appointed Unai Emery as the club’s new manager on the 24th of October.

The Spaniard replaces Steven Gerrard after the former Liverpool captain was relieved of his duties because of a poor start to the season.

The newly appointed Aston Villa manager has already started planning for transfers ahead of the January transfer window.

According to La Razon, Emery has got his eye on three players – Pau Torres, Nicolas Jackson and Yeremy Pino.

The Spanish manager has worked with all three players at Villarreal and he knows them well. It is no surprise that he is looking to raid his former club.

However, Villa would have to fork out a substantial amount of money to sign the trio. Apparently, Jackson has a release clause of €30m, Torres has a release clause of €65m and Pino will cost €80m.

It will be interesting to see if Villa are willing to fork out that kind of money in January.

Emery is a proven manager who has managed big clubs in the past and won trophies around Europe. Villa will be expecting him to get them back on track and finish the season on a high.

The West Midlands club are currently 16th in the league table, just one point clear of the drop zone. Given the quality of players at their disposal, Villa should be aiming for the top half at least and it remains to be seen whether Emery can get them firing during the second half of the season.

The Spaniard has previously managed in the Premier League and he will hope to use that experience of managing Arsenal and succeed in English football this time around.