Unai Emery optimistic Aston Villa duo could return against Man United

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has confirmed that summer signings Ludwig Augustinsson and Boubacar Kamara could make their long-awaited returns from injury against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Villians, who recently appointed Emery after sacking Steven Gerrard, are looking to finally kick start their season, but Sunday’s game against Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils will not be an easy fixture to navigate.

Even though United are not at their best, it is obvious they’ve massively improved this season, especially in defence.

Lisandro Martinez is staking a claim to be considered the signing of the season and even though first-choice partner Raphael Varane is out injured, the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, both of whom have upped their performances, will be ready and waiting to step in.

For Villa, they know that they must start picking up points or risk finding themselves drawn into an early relegation battle, and even though tomorrow’s game will be one of the toughest of their campaign so far, Emery has provided a positive update.

“Our big injury is Diego Carlos,” Emery told Birmingham Live.

“I think it is a very good recruitment the club made but he’s injured.

“My players have been doing training sessions this week. Ludwig Augustinsson and Boubacar Kamara, I think they will be close to playing but I don’t know exactly [if they will be in] the first XI to start the match.”

Having made just nine appearances, in all competitions, combined, since their summer moves, Kamara and Augustinsson’s proposed returns will have Villians’ fans chomping at the bit, and the timing, assuming they both come through late fitness tests, could not be better.