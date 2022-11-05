(Video) Agbonlahor slams Leeds United’s full-time celebrations vs Bournemouth

Leeds United completed a brilliant second-half comeback to beat Bournemouth 4-3 during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game at Elland Road.

Although the Whites took an early lead after attacker Rodrigo coolly converted a penalty, the Yorkshire giants appear to implode and quickly found themselves 3-1 down.

However, determined not to be beaten, Jesse Marsch’s side continued their recent impressive form, and following second-half goals from Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville, were able to snatch all three points away from the Cherries.

Naturally, given the last-gasp nature of the Whites’ home win, Elland Road erupted with fans, as well as the players, seen passionately celebrating, but Agbonlahor was far from impressed.

“The only thing I was disappointed with was how Leeds were celebrating,” the ex-Villa striker said on TalkSPORT.

“They win 4-3 today and they celebrate like they won the Champions League.

“Defend properly and you don’t concede three goals at home to Bournemouth…”

  1. Baffles me why Talk Sport give that idiot Agbonlahor a job. Would he have a go at his beloved Villa if they did the same-of course not.

    1. Your right too many biased against Leeds Chris Sutton another with a chip on his shoulder and the dogger from Brum.
      Got to be jealous their passed it.

  2. Who cares what agbondaho thinks, he’s a proven muppet, criticise the mistakes, yes, can’t argue with that, but the comeback was phenomenal, of course they celebrate the moment, get a proper job as a coach…..take out your teeth and put seats in, big gob.

