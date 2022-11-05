Leeds United completed a brilliant second-half comeback to beat Bournemouth 4-3 during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game at Elland Road.
Although the Whites took an early lead after attacker Rodrigo coolly converted a penalty, the Yorkshire giants appear to implode and quickly found themselves 3-1 down.
MORE: (Video) Andreas Pereira equalises for Fulham after Man City star shown straight red
However, determined not to be beaten, Jesse Marsch’s side continued their recent impressive form, and following second-half goals from Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville, were able to snatch all three points away from the Cherries.
Naturally, given the last-gasp nature of the Whites’ home win, Elland Road erupted with fans, as well as the players, seen passionately celebrating, but Agbonlahor was far from impressed.
“The only thing I was disappointed with was how Leeds were celebrating,” the ex-Villa striker said on TalkSPORT.
“They win 4-3 today and they celebrate like they won the Champions League.
“Defend properly and you don’t concede three goals at home to Bournemouth…”
? “The only thing I was disappointed with how Leeds were celebrating…”
? “They celebrated like they’ve just won the Champions League.”
Gabby Agbonlahor slams #LUFC for saying they celebrated beating Bournemouth like they’d won the #UCL pic.twitter.com/m3qvSYdBli
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 5, 2022
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Baffles me why Talk Sport give that idiot Agbonlahor a job. Would he have a go at his beloved Villa if they did the same-of course not.
Your right too many biased against Leeds Chris Sutton another with a chip on his shoulder and the dogger from Brum.
Got to be jealous their passed it.
Who cares what agbondaho thinks, he’s a proven muppet, criticise the mistakes, yes, can’t argue with that, but the comeback was phenomenal, of course they celebrate the moment, get a proper job as a coach…..take out your teeth and put seats in, big gob.
Why does nothing surprise me what comes out of this man’s mouth. Pathetic!