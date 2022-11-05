Leeds United completed a brilliant second-half comeback to beat Bournemouth 4-3 during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game at Elland Road.

Although the Whites took an early lead after attacker Rodrigo coolly converted a penalty, the Yorkshire giants appear to implode and quickly found themselves 3-1 down.

However, determined not to be beaten, Jesse Marsch’s side continued their recent impressive form, and following second-half goals from Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville, were able to snatch all three points away from the Cherries.

Naturally, given the last-gasp nature of the Whites’ home win, Elland Road erupted with fans, as well as the players, seen passionately celebrating, but Agbonlahor was far from impressed.

“The only thing I was disappointed with was how Leeds were celebrating,” the ex-Villa striker said on TalkSPORT.

“They win 4-3 today and they celebrate like they won the Champions League.

“Defend properly and you don’t concede three goals at home to Bournemouth…”