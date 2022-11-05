(Video) Andreas Pereira equalises for Fulham after Man City star shown straight red

Fulham are back on level terms against defending champions Manchester City.

The Londoners fell behind in today’s Premier League clash at the Etihad after striker Julian Alvarez, who is playing in place of the injured Erling Haaland, fired in a powerful strike after 17 minutes.

However, the Cottagers have managed to drag themselves level less than 10 minutes later.

Full-back Joao Cancelo was deemed to have fouled Harry Wilson, who was clear through on goal, and consequently received a straight red card from referee Darren England.

Joao Cancelo receives a Red Card at the Etihad #MCIFUL pic.twitter.com/ZlD6NBIXCb — ??? (@EPL057) November 5, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports

Andreas Pereira stepped up to the penalty kick and emphatically converted.

All to play for now.