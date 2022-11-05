Video: Bournemouth’s Solanke produces world-class finish vs Leeds

Bournemouth’s impressive start to the season looks to continue this afternoon as they are currently leading Leeds 3-2 at Elland Road. 

The home side took the lead in the match but the Cherries came storming back and went 3-1 in front. Leeds have pulled one back since but the third goal for the away side was very impressive from the goalscorer, Dominic Solanke.

The goal came after Marcus Tavernier went on a run down the left before picking out Solanke in the box. The striker then produced a world-class finish to give the Cherries a two-goal cushion.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports

