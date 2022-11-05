(Video) Elland Road erupts as familiar Leeds duo combine to complete stunning comeback

AFC Bournemouth Leeds United FC
Leeds United are becoming the kings of comebacks!

The Whites, led by American head coach Jesse Marsch, took a first-half lead against Bournemouth, but quickly found themselves 3-1 down.

Looking likely to lose today’s match at Elland Road, the Whites, who remarkably beat Liverpool 2-1 last weekend, have somehow managed to complete another stunning second-half comeback.

The side’s heroes have once again been Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, with the former going on a 50-yard run before playing his teammate through on goal.

Check out the moment Elland Road erupted below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

