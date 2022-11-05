Leeds United are becoming the kings of comebacks!

The Whites, led by American head coach Jesse Marsch, took a first-half lead against Bournemouth, but quickly found themselves 3-1 down.

Looking likely to lose today’s match at Elland Road, the Whites, who remarkably beat Liverpool 2-1 last weekend, have somehow managed to complete another stunning second-half comeback.

The side’s heroes have once again been Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, with the former going on a 50-yard run before playing his teammate through on goal.

Check out the moment Elland Road erupted below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.