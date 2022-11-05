Video: Erling Haaland saves Man City with last-minute winner vs Fulham

Fulham FC Manchester City
Manchester City move to the top of the Premier League after Erling Haaland saves Pep Guardiola’s side from a certain draw against Fulham. 

City took the lead in the match through Julian Alvarez but a red card for Joao Cancelo, followed by a penalty from Andreas Pereira, made things complicated for the hosts.

In an attempt to win the match, Guardiola brought on Haaland and Foden during minute 64 and the former went on to win the game for his side in the 95th minute.

The goal came from the penalty spot with Leno failing to keep out a poor Haaland attempt but that did not matter as the Etihad went wild.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports

