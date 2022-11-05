Video: Gibbs-White scores first goal for Nottingham Forest after impressive run and shot

Nottingham Forest have taken the lead over Brentford at the City Ground thanks to a great goal from midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The home side are in desperate need of points being bottom of the Premier League and they have got off to the perfect start within the opening 20 minutes.

The goal came through Morgan Gibbs-White, who went on a mazy run before striking the ball past Raya in the Brentford goal – his first for his new club.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports

