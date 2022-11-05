Video: Guardiola produces hilarious celebration after Haaland’s 95th-minute winner

It was a dramatic day at the Etihad Stadium today as Erling Haaland saved Manchester City with a 95th-minute penalty and the emotions showed as Pep Guardiola’s celebrated his striker’s goal.

Things looked to be going according to plan when Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for the hosts, but when Joao Cancelo’s red card was followed up by an Andreas Pereira penalty, the game got very complicated for the Manchester club.

As City struggled to break down the away side, Guardiola turned to Haaland and Foden to change things and it was the former that did just that.

The Norwegian converted a penalty in the 95th minute to snatch all three points and that brought out a hilarious celebration from the City boss, who performed a rare act by celebrating down the camera, which can be seen below.

The victory seemed to mean a lot to the former Barcelona boss as he was seen being visibly happy during his team’s lap of honour after the match.

Pep’s given us yet another meme format???????? pic.twitter.com/4ACFSkPfGb — TS?(Munch) (@TrujistaSancho) November 5, 2022