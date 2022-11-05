(Video) Harvey Barnes smashes in late goal vs Everton

Leicester City have beaten Everton 2-0 in Saturday evening’s featured Premier League game at Goodison Park.

The Foxes’ recent victory has now seen the leapfrog Frank Lampard’s Toffees and move up to 13th place in the Premier League table.

An opening wonder strike from midfield maestro Youri Tielemans looked like it could be the game’s winner but winger Harvey Barnes managed to get himself on the scoresheet after netting in the 86th minute.

Check out the moment the English wide-attacker finished off a blistering counter-attack below.

