(Video) Lewandowski stutters and fluffs Barcelona penalty vs Almeria

‘Awful misses’ is not a phrase often associated with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international is undoubtedly one of the sport’s most prolific strikers and with 527 career goals to his name, it’s not hard to see why Barcelona were so eager to poach him away from Bayern Munich in the summer.

However, despite recently being crowned the Spanish league’s ‘Player of the Month’, the experienced forward fluffed his lines against Almeria during Saturday night’s La Liga match at the Nou Camp.

MORE: (Video) Andreas Pereira equalises for Fulham after Man City star shown straight red

Stepping up to take a penalty kick in the match’s seventh minute, the 34-year-old stuttered and ended up putting the ball just wide of the post.

Pictures via BeIN Sports