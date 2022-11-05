(Video) Liam Cooper heads in second half equaliser vs Bournemouth

Leeds United are seldom involved in boring games and that is once again being demonstrated during their home Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Jesse Marsch’s men, who took the lead thanks to a penalty from Rodrigo, quickly found themselves 3-1 down and starring at defeat.

MORE: (Video) Andreas Pereira equalises for Fulham after Man City star shown straight red

However, forging an unlikely second-half comeback, the Yorkshire-based club have once again proven their critics wrong thanks to two quick-fire goals from Sam Greenwood and defender Liam Cooper.

As it stands, there are around 20 minutes left to play and fans will be encouraging their team to go for the win.

Pictures via Foot+