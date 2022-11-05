Video: Liverpool and Man City target amazingly chips goalkeeper from 30 yards to score second goal

Youssoufa Moukoko is putting on a show today for Borussia Dortmund fans at Signal Iduna Park after scoring another beauty in their clash with Bochum. 

The 17-year-old put the home side into the lead with a stunning first goal and has now added a second after chipping the opposition goalkeeper from 30 yards out.

The goal came after Moukoko pounced on a mistake after a long ball. The 17-year-old saw the keeper off of his line and executed a perfect chip to make it 3-0 to Dortmund and score his second goal of the day.

The youngster will have impressed his suitors with his performance today as the striker is wanted by both Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of next summer’s window as the 17-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, reports Football Insider.

