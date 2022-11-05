Video: Liverpool and Man City target scores screamer during Bundesliga clash

Borussia Dortmund are in action in the Bundesliga today against Bochum and a stunning goal from striker Youssoufa Moukoko has given the home side the lead.

Moukoko is a target for both Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of next summer’s window as the 17-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, reports Football Insider.

The youngster would have impressed his suitors with his goal today as his stunning striker rattled the underside of the crossbar, which can be seen below.

The strike was Moukoko’s 10th Bundesliga goal and with it, he became the youngest player to have reached that mark in the league’s history aged 17 years and 350 days, states Opta.

Moukoko está en la hoja de ruta @RealSeasonNT1 ? pic.twitter.com/T1gGydf5zA — Santi9863 (@Santi9863) November 5, 2022

17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko with a beauty ? pic.twitter.com/LhoYRrRtRD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 5, 2022

Footage courtesy of Olympic Channel, Movistar + and ESPN