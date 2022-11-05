Video: Manchester United flop Alexander Buttner scores goal of the season contender for new club

Former Manchester United defender Alexander Buttner has scored one of the goals of the season with a stunning volley for his new club De Graafschap.

The left-back, who was at Man United from 2012 to 2014, joined the Dutch club earlier this season after leaving RKC Waalwijk.

The 33-year-old has made an impressive start to his career with De Graafschap, scoring once and assisting twice in his first 11 appearances.

He continued his impressive run with a worldie against Den Bosch. In the 14th minute, after making a run down the left flank, the ball was delivered to the defender, and despite being at least 30 yards out and close to the flank, he attempted an extraordinary left-footed effort which flew over the keeper and straight into the net.

Watch the stunning goal below:

Goal van het jaar van Alexander Büttner?! ?#dbogra pic.twitter.com/CHOrZpHXTY — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) November 4, 2022

Unfortunately, the goal did not have much of an impact, as De Graafschap ended up on losing the game. The defeat dropped them to 15th place in the Eerste Divisie, the Dutch football’s second division.

Buttner will be looking to add to his goal contribution tally as he aims to improve his new team’s fortunes for the remainder of the season.