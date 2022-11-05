Video: Olivier Giroud scores outrageous goal to win the game for Milan before being sent off

Olivier Giroud came on from the bench to score a stunning last-minute winner for AC Milan against Spezia.

Theo Hernandes opened the scoring for Milan but the Spezia soon equalised when Daniel Maldini – a Milan academy graduate and the son of the legendary Paolo Maldini curled a right-foot finish into the far bottom corner.

But Milan scored the winner in the final minute thanks to supersub Olivier Giroud.

Milan won the ball back deep inside Spezia’s half and Tonali clipped a gorgeous cross into the box where the French striker was waiting to finish with a simply outrageous volley.

 

 

The Frenchman took off his shirt in wild celebrations which saw him get sent off. Milan had to play the final five minutes of stoppage time with ten men, but they held out and secured a crucial victory.

 

 

 

