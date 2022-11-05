(Video) Powerful finish from Alvarez puts Man City ahead vs Fulham

Who needs Erling Haaland when you have Julian Alvarez?

Pep Guardiola is without the prolific Norway international, but the Spanish tactician will be delighted with how Alvarez has stepped up to fill some pretty big boots.

In action today against Fulham, the Citizens, thanks to an emphatic strike from Alvarez, have taken the lead after just 17 minutes.

The 22-year-old South American is without a doubt grabbing his first team opportunity with both hands and fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of seeing even more of him.

