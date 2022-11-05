(Video) Rodrigo coolly converts first half penalty vs Bournemouth

Leeds United look to be continuing their recent good form while in action against Bournemouth during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game at Elland Road.

The Whites, led by American manager Jesse Marsch, have come into today’s home match off the back of an amazing 2-1 away win against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool last weekend.

Looking to pick up where they left off, Marsch will be desperate for his side to take six points from their last two games and thanks to attacker Rodrigo, they are on course to do just that.

Check out the moment the former Valencia forward coolly netted from the spot below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.