(Video) Sam Greenwood curls beautiful shot in from outside-of-area vs Bournemouth

Despite taking the lead, Leeds United found themselves 3-1 down against Bournemouth at the start of the second half.

However, forging an unlikely comeback, the Whites, led by American manager Jesse Marsch, have managed to halve the deficit thanks to a stunning strike from Sam Greenwood.

Latching on to a loose ball just outside of the Cherries’ area, Greenwood managed to guide his curling effort beyond opposition goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Check out the moment the 20-year-old Englishman made it 3-2 below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.