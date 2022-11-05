Leeds United have two new heroes!

Crysencio Summerville was last weekend’s last-minute goalscoring hero against Liverpool and the 21-year-old has done it again today against Bournemouth.

Despite taking a first-half lead thanks to a coolly converted penalty kick from Rodrigo, Jesse Marsch’s side quickly found themselves 3-1 down.

However, although down, the Whites refused to be out, and following second-half goals from Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Summerville, the side from Yorkshire completed another stunning comeback.

Although Summerville’s name will be the one on all of the back pages, credit must be paid to Wilfried Gnoto, who after assisting the same teammate against Liverpool, managed to do the same today after going on an emphatic 50-yard run.

The pair’s emotional embrace at full-time perfectly sums up the team’s overall togetherness under Marsch and fans will be delighted.

