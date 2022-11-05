(Video) Youri Tielemans knee-controls pass before unleashing looping volley vs Everton

Everton FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Youri Tielemans has fired Leicester City into a one-nil lead against Everton during Saturday night’s featured Premier League game at Goodison Park.

The Belgium international is in fine form and that has been echoed by his latest goal which really was a sublime effort.

MORE: (Video) Elland Road erupts as familiar Leeds duo combine to complete stunning comeback

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal attacker urged not to rush into contract decision
Video: Guardiola produces hilarious celebration after Haaland’s 95th-minute winner
Tottenham star Eric Dier gets engaged to Alexis Sanchez’s ex just days after knocking him out of the UCL

Following a set-up pass from teammate James Maddison, Tieleman’s managed to control the ball with his knee before firing in a superb volley which left opposition goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with absolutely no chance.

Check out the moment the Foxes’ number eight opened tonight’s scoring below.

More Stories Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.