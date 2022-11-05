Youri Tielemans has fired Leicester City into a one-nil lead against Everton during Saturday night’s featured Premier League game at Goodison Park.

The Belgium international is in fine form and that has been echoed by his latest goal which really was a sublime effort.

Following a set-up pass from teammate James Maddison, Tieleman’s managed to control the ball with his knee before firing in a superb volley which left opposition goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with absolutely no chance.

Check out the moment the Foxes’ number eight opened tonight’s scoring below.