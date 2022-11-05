‘We’ll see in the coming months’: Manager drops latest update on Arsenal target’s future

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move away from the club and the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United have been mentioned as potential destinations.

Tielemans is nearing the end of this deal at the King Power Stadium but Leicester have not given up hope of tying him down to a long-term contract.

The Belgian is one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League and he would be a superb acquisition for the Gunners and the Magpies. Both clubs need to add more quality and depth to their midfield.

Eddie Howe needs a quality partner for Bruno Guimaraes and Arsenal are lacking a controller who can play beside Thomas Partey. Tielemans seems like an ideal fit for both teams and he is well-settled in English football, so he could make an immediate impact as well.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that the club would like to keep him beyond his current contract.

Rodgers said (h/t Leicester Live): “Youri provides the team with a great know-how in the game. He’s a wonderful player to work with. I’ll just continue to work and develop his game while he’s here, however long that is. I’d love him to sign another deal and continue his journey here. We’ll see in the coming months.”

Given his contract situation, he could be available for a knockdown price in January and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle and Arsenal come forward with concrete offers. The Foxes might consider selling him in the winter transfer window if he refuses to sign an extension. Losing him for free would be a major blow for the club.

Tielemans has proven himself in the Premier League and he might look to test himself at a higher level now. A move to Arsenal would allow him to play in Europe regularly. Newcastle have an exciting project as well and they might end of qualifying for European football next season.