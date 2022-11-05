West Ham’s Kurt Zouma speaks for first time since being charged with abusing pet cat

West Ham’s Kurt Zouma has spoken publicly for the first time since being sentenced to community service for abusing his pet cat earlier this year.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League defender pleaded guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat back in May and was sentenced to 108 days of community service, whilst also being banned from owning cats for five years.

Zouma has since apologised for his actions and has done so again in a recent interview, where he opened up about the incident and says he has learned from the whole situation.

The defender was heavily criticised for his abusive actions and is still booed by opposition fans during Premier League games to this day.

Speaking about the cat incident, Zouma states in the interview with West Ham media that he has a lot of remorse and has learned a lot from the incident.

The West Ham man said via Sky Sports: “It’s been a difficult spell for me and my family. Obviously, I have done something very bad and I apologise again for what I’ve done. I know it was very tough for people to watch and to see that and obviously I feel very, very sorry.

“I have great remorse about it and now I’m trying to move on with my family and looking ahead. I learned from it, that’s the most important thing, I would say. Obviously, I had support from many, many people around me who helped me stay focused on football.

“The club has been unbelievable with me, the support that I received from my teammates, from the staff, and everyone at the club, and even from the fans, has been unreal, and they helped me stay focused on the game, to try to do my best on the pitch all the time and, obviously, I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done. This club is like my family.”