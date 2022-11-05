“You have a selfish player” – Conte talks about certain stars ahead of World Cup

The World Cup is just around the corner and players heading to Qatar are preparing themselves to play in football’s biggest tournament.

The competition begins in just over two weeks’ time and whilst trying to get in the best shape possible, the world’s stars will also be very conscious about picking up an injury at this stage as there is virtually no recovery window.

With teams around the world having one to three matches to go before the tournament begins, it can be expected that certain players will be taking it easy in the build-up to Qatar.

Speaking about this topic, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte states that this will not be happening at Spurs and the Italian coach criticised players that will be thinking this way.

When asked by Sky Sports whether some players will hold back with the World Cup so close, Conte states that he doesn’t think anyone will and says that players who think this way are selfish.

Conte said on the matter: “No, no, honestly. I was a player and I missed the European Cup in England (1996) because I had a serious injury.

“I can speak about my players, I know the players they want to play and in every game, they want to try and win.

“I don’t like players that think to save themself to play a competition like this, it means you have a selfish player.”