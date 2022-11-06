Manchester United are reportedly ready to allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to return to Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has proven a big disappointment in his time at Old Trafford, despite the club investing a lot of money in signing him from Palace back in the summer of 2019.

Wan-Bissaka is now out of favour under new Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, and it could be that this will pave the way for him to move back to Selhurst Park.

According to the Sun, Wan-Bissaka will be cleared to go home to Palace, provided the right offer comes in for the defender, whose wages might be an issue.

United fans won’t be too bothered about Wan-Bissaka leaving, as it’s clear this signing hasn’t worked out as the club will have hoped.

In the end, it’s looking like handing all that money to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer of 2019 was a big mistake, with the other signings that year like Harry Maguire and Daniel James also performing poorly.