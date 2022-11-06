Ed Aarons now claims Leeds are set to sign award-winning Ligue 1 star

Leeds United are reportedly in a strong position to seal the transfer of RC Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku.

The Ghana international has been a solid performer in Ligue 1, and he’s now sure to attract plenty of interest as he nears the end of his contract.

Djiku will be a free agent next summer, and Ed Aarons has spoken to Give Me Sport about Leeds’ chances of snapping him up.

Aarons said: “He’s been doing pretty well. He almost went to Hoffenheim in the summer, I think.

“There’s a problem that he might have with an injury, they’re just waiting to see what happened over the weekend, but he’s in the Ghana preliminary squad.

“Another really good player, a good solid defender who’s a good age as well at 28 now.

“I don’t think he’s ready for sort of the top-level in the Premier League yet, so somebody who is sort of down the lower end will probably be looking at him, maybe Leeds or somebody like that.”