Ed Aarons now claims Leeds are set to sign award-winning Ligue 1 star

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly in a strong position to seal the transfer of RC Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku.

The Ghana international has been a solid performer in Ligue 1, and he’s now sure to attract plenty of interest as he nears the end of his contract.

Djiku will be a free agent next summer, and Ed Aarons has spoken to Give Me Sport about Leeds’ chances of snapping him up.

Aarons said: “He’s been doing pretty well. He almost went to Hoffenheim in the summer, I think.

“There’s a problem that he might have with an injury, they’re just waiting to see what happened over the weekend, but he’s in the Ghana preliminary squad.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United ready to allow player to seal transfer back to his former club
Predicted Liverpool lineup to face Tottenham Hotspur in must-win clash
Manchester United identify potential £40m transfer of Haaland-esque forward to replace Ronaldo

“Another really good player, a good solid defender who’s a good age as well at 28 now.

“I don’t think he’s ready for sort of the top-level in the Premier League yet, so somebody who is sort of down the lower end will probably be looking at him, maybe Leeds or somebody like that.”

More Stories Alexander Djiku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.