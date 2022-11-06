Arsenal close to signing 21-year-old midfielder with a January deal likely

Arsenal are close to signing Palmeiras midfielder Danilo and a deal could happen in the January transfer window.

Despite an excellent start to the season, with Arsenal sitting top of the Premier League, Mikel Arteta will be hoping to strengthen his squad in order to continue competing with the likes of Manchester City.

Since joining the club, Arteta and Edu Gaspar have looked to target younger talent in order to strengthen their squad for the future.

Now, according to Brazilian outlet Bolavip, Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal to sign Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. The report claims that the Brazilian club are already searching for his replacement and they expect a deal to happen in the January transfer window.

At 21 years old, Danilo fits in with Arsenal’s recent recruitment strategy and will help provide competition in midfield.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been impressive for Arsenal this season, but with the former now into his thirties, Danilo could be brought in as a long-term replacement.

Arsenal have had a lot of joy from the Brazilian market, with Gabriel Martinelli particularly a fantastic coup.

 

