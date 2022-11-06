“Genuine title contenders” – Journalist gives big praise to Arsenal and singles out “outstanding” performer vs Chelsea

Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge this afternoon to earn themselves a huge result as they continue to establish themselves as surprise Premier League title contenders.

The Gunners are back on top of the Premier League table after beating the Blues this afternoon, in what was arguably their biggest test of the season so far.

Arsenal clearly passed that test with flying colours, with Mikel Arteta’s side superior to Chelsea throughout the game, even if they only ended up winning by a single goal.

In response to this intriguing result, journalist Ben Jacobs has given big praise to Arsenal and to young in-form central defender William Saliba in particular…

Arsenal’s win again underlines they are genuine title contenders. The loss for Chelsea, with just one shot on target, makes an away trip to Newcastle before the break even more crucial. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 6, 2022

Arsenal really look to be making progress under Arteta’s guidance, and fans will be thrilled to see that they’ve now shown what they can do in a big game away from home as well.

Gabriel Magalhaes got the winner for AFC, and it means they stay two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table after the first 13 games of the campaign.

Saliba, however, has truly been a revelation this season since returning from his loan at Marseille, and he deserves immense credit for his contribution today, and throughout the season so far.

It’s still early days, but, as Jacobs says in the tweets above, this does look like the kind of result that confirms Arsenal as serious title contenders.