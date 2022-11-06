Arsenal fans will love Aubameyang’s reaction as Chelsea went behind to Gabriel goal

Arsenal fans will love the glum look on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s face as Gabriel Magalhaes celebrated scoring the winning goal at Stamford Bridge today.

The Brazilian defender stabbed home from close range after Chelsea failed to clear an Arsenal corner, and wheeled away to celebrate right by former Gunners striker Aubameyang, as pictured above.

Gooners will no doubt be relishing Aubameyang’s misery as he watched his old side take the lead and eventually win the game.

The Gabon international won’t have made things easy for himself either, having appeared in a controversial advert for BT Sport in the build-up to this game.

Aubameyang appeared in a video telling Arsenal “it’s nothing personal” but that he’s now “blue” after his move to Chelsea in the summer.

The 33-year-old will certainly be feeling blue after failing to help his new side to the points against his former employers.