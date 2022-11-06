Video: Gabriel scores scrappy but crucial goal for Arsenal as they take deserved lead at Chelsea

Gabriel Magalhaes has given Arsenal the lead with a scrappy close-range finish to make it 1-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners have been the better team for much of this game but struggled to get the finishing touch in the final third, though eventually the breakthrough came via this scrappy corner that was poorly defended by the home side.

See below for the goal clip as Gabriel touched the ball in from close range…

Arsenal will hope to go back to the top of the Premier League today if they do end up with all three points from this London Derby.

