There was an amusing moment picked up by fans filming from the crowd today as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners scored in the second half thanks to a Gabriel Magalhaes goal from a corner, and during the celebrations, Ben White accidentally knocked a ball at Martin Odegaard’s head!

Watch the video below as it clearly took the Norwegian midfielder by surprise…

Arsenal’s victory sees them stay two points clear at the top of the Premier League after the first 13 games of the season.

This result surely cements Arsenal’s status as genuine title contenders, even if few were expecting them to be in this position before the start of the season.