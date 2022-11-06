Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko brutally mocked for embarrassing foul throw

Oleksandr Zinchenko is being mocked for an awful foul throw in today’s game between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Gunners currently have a 1-0 lead thanks to this goal from Gabriel Magalhaes, but it’s not always been the prettiest performance from either side.

Zinchenko had one comically bad moment as he rather embarrassingly forgot how to take a throw-in properly.

Fans on Twitter were quick to mock the Ukraine international for getting such a basic thing wrong in such a big game.

One wrote: “Zinchenko with the world’s worst throw in there.”

And a second tweeted: “Oh dear. Zinchenko will not want to see that attempt at a throw in again…”

A third joked: “That throw-in from Zinchenko is the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Accompanied by laughing emojis, another added: “Zinchenko what kind of a throw in was that?”