Arsenal will be looking to reclaim their spot on top of the Premier League table when they face London rivals, Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge.

It is one of Mikel Arteta’s biggest tests of the season so far. The Gunners have lost only one game and picked up 31 points out of a possible 36.

Arsenal are currently second in the league after Erling Haaland’s last-gasp penalty secured three points against Fulham at the Etihad and put Manchester City in first place.

The Gunners are on the back of a 5-0 thrashing against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates, which was the exact response Arteta would have been pushing for after dropping points to Southampton in a 1-1 draw the week before.

Chelsea, on the other hand, suffered a 4-1 loss on Graham Potter’s return to the Amex Stadium against his former side Brighton & Hove Albion. The defeat has demoted Chelsea to seventh in the league and a whopping ten points behind Arsenal. A win for the Blues today is crucial if they want to decrease the deficit.

Predicted Arsenal lineup: