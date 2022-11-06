Arsenal’s win over Chelsea sees them set new Premier League record

Arsenal have made a small piece of history by becoming the first team to win ten Premier League games away at Chelsea’s ground Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners won 1-0 against the Blues this afternoon thanks to a second-half goal from Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, and it follows them also winning 4-2 there last season, and 1-0 the year before that.

For many years, Arsenal hated their trips to Stamford Bridge, with Didier Drogba often terrorising their defence and scoring one goal after another in these big games, but in recent times it now seems the north London side has the upper hand over the team from west London.

See below as Arsenal are now the Premier League side with the most away wins over Chelsea…

10 – @Arsenal have become the first side to win 10 Premier League away games against Chelsea, while they're just the second visiting side to win three in a row at Stamford Bridge after Blackburn Rovers (1993-94 to 1995-96). Dominated. pic.twitter.com/PNGI3leWN6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2022

Today’s win for Arsenal keeps them two points clear at the top of the Premier League, cementing their status as serious contenders in this season’s title race.

Chelsea, meanwhile, need to rebuild as they still look a work in progress under new manager Graham Potter.