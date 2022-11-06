Arteta requests that Arsenal board deliver the transfer of Premier League star

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly requested that the club’s board seal the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with Leicester, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on his way out of the King Power Stadium before too long, as he could leave on a free next summer, or on the cheap this January if the Foxes decide they want to avoid losing him for nothing.

Arsenal have been linked with Tielemans a few times before, and now a report from Rudy Galetti claims that Arteta has specifically asked for the former Monaco midfielder.

Tielemans continues to impress in the Premier League, scoring a stunning goal in Leicester’s win over Everton yesterday to remind AFC what he’s capable of.

Youri Tielemans celebrates a goal
More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Pep Guardiola names key title contenders in Premier League this season
Exclusive: “They trust him” – Fabrizio Romano speaks out on future of Newcastle United transfer target
Jordan Henderson admits he’s “very excited” about rumoured Liverpool transfer target

Arsenal have had a strong season so far, but could do with more depth in midfield, as they would likely be significantly weaker if they had to be without any one of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey or Martin Odegaard for an extended period.

It will be interesting to see if the Arsenal board deliver Arteta’s request, but this shouldn’t be a costly purchase due to the player’s contract situation.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.