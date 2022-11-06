Arteta requests that Arsenal board deliver the transfer of Premier League star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly requested that the club’s board seal the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with Leicester, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on his way out of the King Power Stadium before too long, as he could leave on a free next summer, or on the cheap this January if the Foxes decide they want to avoid losing him for nothing.

Arsenal have been linked with Tielemans a few times before, and now a report from Rudy Galetti claims that Arteta has specifically asked for the former Monaco midfielder.

Tielemans continues to impress in the Premier League, scoring a stunning goal in Leicester’s win over Everton yesterday to remind AFC what he’s capable of.

Arsenal have had a strong season so far, but could do with more depth in midfield, as they would likely be significantly weaker if they had to be without any one of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey or Martin Odegaard for an extended period.

It will be interesting to see if the Arsenal board deliver Arteta’s request, but this shouldn’t be a costly purchase due to the player’s contract situation.