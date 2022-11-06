Exclusive: Arsenal “remain interested” in potential €65m transfer but are told they “have to move fast”

Arsenal are still interested in the potential transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, but will have to move fast in what could be a tricky deal to get done.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news specialist explaining that the Gunners would face paying as much as €65million for the talented 21-year-old, in what would be an open race for his signature.

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see Mikel Arteta strengthen in attack this January, with this current squad lacking much depth behind the front three of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Mudryk could be ideal for the north London giants right now, having shown immense potential with his performances this season, though it’s not too surprising that Romano expects this to be a complicated signing to get done.

Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal?
“For sure Arsenal remain interested, they are following him for a long time but there’s still nothing decided,” Romano said.

“Shakhtar Donetsk want more than €60-65m to sell him now and it’s not easy. The race is open, if Arsenal really want him they have to move fast.”

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal go all out for Mudryk as a priority, or if they have other options in mind as well.

One issue for AFC is they can’t currently offer Champions League football to the Ukraine international, who has shown he deserves to be playing at the very highest level.

