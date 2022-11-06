Aston Villa vs Manchester United team news: Ten Hag sticks with Van De Beek and Garnacho

Manchester United travel to Villa Park this afternoon to play Aston Villa as the Red Devils look to ruin the Unai Emery party as the Spaniard takes charge of his first match for the home side.

The match is a big one for both teams as United can pick up points on those around them due to four of the teams playing each other, whilst Villa need to start putting a gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Man United were in action midweek against Real Sociedad and Erik ten Hag has named just the one change from that team that won 1-0 in Spain.

The Dutchman replaces the suspended Bruno Fernandes with Marcus Rashford as he keeps faith in Van De Beek and Garnacho.

As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery has been tasked with turning the Birmingham club’s season around and that begins today against one of the best teams in the country.

Villa were hammered 4-0 by Newcastle last time out and anything today will be better than that performance.

Emery has made two changes from the match at St. James’ Park with Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey coming in for Ashley Young and Danny Ings.

