Manchester United identify potential £40m transfer of Haaland-esque forward to replace Ronaldo

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly planning for life without Cristiano Ronaldo and are making Benjamin Sesko one of their top transfer targets up front.

The 19-year-old is establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe, and looks like he could be the next Erling Haaland after launching his career at Red Bull Salzburg just as the Manchester City and Norway striker did a few years ago.

Sesko is now one of Man Utd’s top targets in attack, according to the Telegraph, in a deal that could cost around £40million, which seems like it may well be a bargain in the long run if they can indeed get a deal done at that price.

The report also mentions Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as another option in that position for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United?
It won’t be easy to replace a legendary figure like Ronaldo, but it seems like a good time to start building for the future, with the United attack in need of a bit of a revamp.

Ronaldo will be 38 in February, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial haven’t been particularly consistent goal threats for some time now.

Sesko looks like the ideal option to potentially solve MUFC’s problems up front for years to come.

