Chelsea and Man City to do battle next summer over highly-rated £105m star with transfer very likely

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly ready to battle it out for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao next summer as they look to add one of Europe’s brightest talents to their squad.

The biding is set to open up at around £105m, according to Tuttomercato, but being Milan’s biggest star, the Serie A giants could end up getting more if the battle between the two English clubs gets intense.

Leao’s contract at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2024 and if the Portuguese player will not sign a new deal, next summer will be the Rossoneri’s last chance to get in a big chunk of money for the 23-year-old.

Leao is a highly talented individual and is one of the best players in Europe at present. The 23-year-old played a huge role in AC Milan winning Serie A last season with his 11 goals and 10 assists earning him the league’s player of the season award.

That form has continued into this campaign, as the forward has six goals and nine assists across 18 matches in all competions.

Whoever gets Leao will have gained a player on the verge of superstardom and the battle should be interesting to watch next summer.