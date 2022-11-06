“Arsenal the better team for sure” – Former Chelsea coach unimpressed with Blues’ performance

Former Chelsea coach Jody Morris has criticised the performance of Graham Potter’s side against Arsenal so far this afternoon.

It’s currently 0-0 at half time in today’s big Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, with Mikel Arteta’s side clearly on top so far.

Although Arsenal have yet to create too many clear-cut chances, they’ve had a lot more of the ball and have looked threatening until it comes to the decision-making in the final third.

Morris, who was part of Chelsea’s coaching staff when Frank Lampard was manager, is not too impressed with how his old club have started this game, saying that Arsenal have clearly been the better team so far…

Chelsea fans will hope to see an improvement in the second half, with Arsenal playing like the home side so far.

It’s clear Arsenal deserve their place at the top of the Premier League table, but they’ll need to sort out their end product if they are to keep up with Manchester City over the course of the season.

